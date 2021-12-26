ROCKWOOL International A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3,020.00.

RKWBF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on ROCKWOOL International A/S in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. SEB Equities initiated coverage on ROCKWOOL International A/S in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a 3,000.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on ROCKWOOL International A/S from 3,000.00 to 3,040.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

OTCMKTS:RKWBF opened at $380.75 on Friday. ROCKWOOL International A/S has a 52-week low of $346.00 and a 52-week high of $531.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $422.89 and its 200 day moving average is $477.32.

ROCKWOOL International A/S, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stone wool insulations in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Insulation and Systems segments. It offers fire-safe stone wool insulation under the ROCKWOOL brand name; fire-safe acoustic ceiling tiles and systems under the Rockfon brand name; board materials that are applied in ventilated constructions for facade cladding, roof detailing, soffits, and fascia under the Rockpanel brand name; stone wool growing media and technology solutions for the horticulture industry under the Grodan brand name; and stone wool-based products used in automotive, urban acoustics, and urban climate adaptation applications under the Lapinus brand name.

