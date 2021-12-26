Ruler Protocol Trading Down 34.9% This Week (RULER)

Ruler Protocol (CURRENCY:RULER) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 26th. In the last week, Ruler Protocol has traded 34.9% lower against the dollar. Ruler Protocol has a total market cap of $1,531.30 and approximately $609.00 worth of Ruler Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ruler Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.41 or 0.00000865 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Ruler Protocol

Ruler Protocol’s official Twitter account is @RulerProtocol

Buying and Selling Ruler Protocol

