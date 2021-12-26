RWC Asset Management LLP Buys 110,832 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

RWC Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,333,265 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,832 shares during the period. RWC Asset Management LLP owned 0.38% of Hanesbrands worth $22,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Hanesbrands by 101.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Hanesbrands by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Boit C F David bought a new position in Hanesbrands during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Hanesbrands by 495.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,303 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hanesbrands by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. 85.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HBI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Hanesbrands from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Hanesbrands in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.22.

Shares of HBI traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,794,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,714,300. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.01 and a beta of 1.51. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.21 and a 1-year high of $22.82.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The textile maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 99.95% and a negative net margin of 4.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -66.67%.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

