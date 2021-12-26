RWC Asset Management LLP Grows Stock Holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

RWC Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,197 shares during the period. RWC Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $14,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 116.4% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 2,788 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 508,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,600,000 after purchasing an additional 22,313 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,788,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $142.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.15.

NYSE:FRT traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $132.38. 338,648 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 594,599. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.69, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.10. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $81.85 and a 52-week high of $135.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $127.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.02.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $247.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.23 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 26.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 141.25%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management and redevelopment of high quality retail focus properties. The company was founded by Samuel J. Gorlitz in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

