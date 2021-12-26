RWC Asset Management LLP Increases Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

RWC Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 935,010 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,996 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up 1.6% of RWC Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. RWC Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $50,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 3,154,091 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $171,677,000 after buying an additional 44,700 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 81,683 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,446,000 after buying an additional 17,709 shares during the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 29,780 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,621,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 167,632 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $9,124,000 after buying an additional 6,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 23,247 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 5,936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.28. 17,770,743 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,426,574. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.35 and a 1 year high of $62.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.05.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 22.44%. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.02%.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $9,036,076.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total value of $27,303.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 176,149 shares of company stock valued at $9,760,545. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 target price on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.94.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

