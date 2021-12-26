RWC Asset Management LLP Sells 112,955 Shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

RWC Asset Management LLP reduced its stake in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) by 32.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 233,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,955 shares during the period. RWC Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.14% of Livent worth $5,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LTHM. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Livent by 317.2% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,982,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,373,000 after buying an additional 1,507,012 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Livent by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,061,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,310,000 after buying an additional 1,241,572 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Livent in the 2nd quarter worth about $16,096,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Livent by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,993,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,598,000 after buying an additional 719,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Livent in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,952,000. Institutional investors own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

Livent stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,887,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,032,671. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -277.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 4.87. Livent Co. has a 1 year low of $14.73 and a 1 year high of $33.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.02.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Livent had a positive return on equity of 2.22% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $103.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. Livent’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Livent Co. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LTHM. Citigroup downgraded shares of Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Livent in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Livent from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Livent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Livent from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.87.

In other news, CFO Gilberto Antoniazzi sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total value of $100,276.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Livent

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

