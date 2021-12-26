SafeMoon Inu (SMI) Trading Down 27.9% Over Last 7 Days

SafeMoon Inu (CURRENCY:SMI) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 26th. In the last week, SafeMoon Inu has traded 27.9% lower against the dollar. SafeMoon Inu has a market cap of $11.78 million and $593,205.00 worth of SafeMoon Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeMoon Inu coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001999 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.79 or 0.00059629 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,031.64 or 0.08070606 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,063.52 or 1.00218026 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.16 or 0.00072396 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.31 or 0.00052676 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About SafeMoon Inu

SafeMoon Inu’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 coins. SafeMoon Inu’s official Twitter account is @SafemoonInu

SafeMoon Inu Coin Trading

