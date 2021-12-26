salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,311 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 14,832 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $10,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 761.5% in the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 83.3% in the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 56.5% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $253.14. The company had a trading volume of 3,767,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,224,793. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $283.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $265.04. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.51 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CRM. Jefferies Financial Group set a $360.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $298.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.49.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.24, for a total transaction of $1,174,932.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.47, for a total transaction of $289,441.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 536,634 shares of company stock worth $152,214,527 over the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.