salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,311 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 14,832 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $10,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 761.5% in the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 83.3% in the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 56.5% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $253.14. The company had a trading volume of 3,767,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,224,793. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $283.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $265.04. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.51 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.
Several research firms have recently commented on CRM. Jefferies Financial Group set a $360.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $298.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.49.
In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.24, for a total transaction of $1,174,932.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.47, for a total transaction of $289,441.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 536,634 shares of company stock worth $152,214,527 over the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
