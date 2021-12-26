Sarcophagus Price Down 6.5% Over Last 7 Days (SARCO)

Sarcophagus (CURRENCY:SARCO) traded down 7.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 26th. In the last seven days, Sarcophagus has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar. One Sarcophagus coin can now be bought for $1.01 or 0.00002018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sarcophagus has a total market capitalization of $15.82 million and approximately $27,389.00 worth of Sarcophagus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001997 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.99 or 0.00059897 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,027.46 or 0.08043414 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00008670 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,085.73 or 1.00028394 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.24 or 0.00072378 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.37 or 0.00052669 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Sarcophagus Coin Profile

Sarcophagus’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,652,227 coins. Sarcophagus’ official Twitter account is @sarcophagusio

Sarcophagus Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sarcophagus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sarcophagus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sarcophagus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

