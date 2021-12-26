SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Sold by AMF Pensionsforsakring AB

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB cut its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,970 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $2,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 8.3% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Torray LLC raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 0.4% during the third quarter. Torray LLC now owns 6,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 2.8% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 2.2% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 5.2% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $374.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.31 and a beta of 0.29. SBA Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $232.88 and a 52 week high of $381.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $352.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $344.13.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.40). SBA Communications had a net margin of 13.09% and a negative return on equity of 5.99%. The firm had revenue of $589.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. SBA Communications’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is currently 88.21%.

In other SBA Communications news, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 1,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.93, for a total transaction of $397,765.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,087 shares of company stock worth $2,954,776 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on SBAC. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on SBA Communications from $405.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on SBA Communications from $384.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on SBA Communications from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on SBA Communications from $359.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on SBA Communications from $347.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $371.40.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

