Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Stock Position Lowered by Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC

Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,265 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $2,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Way Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 14,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group increased its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 9,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 35,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.39. The company had a trading volume of 372,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,106. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $37.19 and a 1-year high of $44.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.13.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

