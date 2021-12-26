Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Bought by Spectrum Management Group LLC

Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,713 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $4,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. FMR LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,361.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 7,502 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 43,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 205,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,572,000 after acquiring an additional 16,298 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHD traded up $0.45 on Friday, reaching $79.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,895,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,875,483. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.18 and a 200 day moving average of $76.85. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $62.64 and a twelve month high of $79.90.

