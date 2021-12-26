Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) Earns Buy Rating from Truist Securities

Truist Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a $110.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Scientific Games from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Scientific Games in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Truist reissued a buy rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Scientific Games in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Scientific Games from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Scientific Games from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $86.50.

NASDAQ SGMS opened at $67.75 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.22 and a 200-day moving average of $72.18. Scientific Games has a 12 month low of $36.89 and a 12 month high of $90.20. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 37.02 and a beta of 1.94.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $539.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.57 million. Scientific Games had a negative return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 6.39%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Scientific Games will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SGMS. Natixis purchased a new position in Scientific Games in the third quarter worth $192,163,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Scientific Games by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,471,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $786,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,919 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Scientific Games by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,291,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $642,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,846 shares in the last quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Scientific Games during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,040,000. Finally, ING Groep NV increased its stake in Scientific Games by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,920,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,494,000 after acquiring an additional 720,000 shares during the last quarter. 87.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

