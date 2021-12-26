ScPrime Achieves Market Cap of $47.77 Million (SCP)

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded 13.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. One ScPrime coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.20 or 0.00002357 BTC on exchanges including Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. In the last seven days, ScPrime has traded up 17.8% against the U.S. dollar. ScPrime has a total market capitalization of $47.77 million and approximately $59,640.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ScPrime alerts:

Siacoin (SC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000033 BTC.

MobileCoin (MOB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.73 or 0.00021117 BTC.

Nano (XNO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00007622 BTC.

Mob Inu (MOB) traded down 63.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Scaleswap (SCA) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Scope (SCP) traded up 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ScPrime Profile

ScPrime (SCP) is a coin. Its launch date was October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 46,313,031 coins and its circulating supply is 39,895,135 coins. ScPrime’s official website is scpri.me . ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

ScPrime Coin Trading

ScPrime can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ScPrime should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ScPrime using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ScPrime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ScPrime and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.