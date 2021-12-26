Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.49 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) to report $1.49 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Sealed Air’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.44 billion and the highest is $1.53 billion. Sealed Air reported sales of $1.34 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sealed Air will report full year sales of $5.50 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.44 billion to $5.53 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.73 billion to $5.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sealed Air.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 413.81% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist started coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.50.

NYSE SEE traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.39. 324,544 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,083,764. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.28. Sealed Air has a 1-year low of $41.78 and a 1-year high of $66.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.32%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Sealed Air during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Sealed Air during the second quarter worth about $36,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in Sealed Air during the third quarter worth about $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sealed Air by 404.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Sealed Air by 117.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

