Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 397,779 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,843 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $44,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RGA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,479,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,576,000 after purchasing an additional 3,752 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $739,000. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,796,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet downgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Reinsurance Group of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.30.

NYSE RGA traded up $1.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $109.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 387,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,173. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.23. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $94.32 and a 1-year high of $134.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $109.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.27.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by ($3.57). The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 1.49% and a net margin of 3.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.51 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 33.68%.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America; Canada; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Corporate and Other.

Featured Article: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA).

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.