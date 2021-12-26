Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Sells 5,283 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 4.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 125,644 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 5,283 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $56,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,047 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 36,303 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $16,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,467,320 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $580,575,000 after purchasing an additional 97,511 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 80,700 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,931,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 21,323 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,437,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 66.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COST traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $550.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,757,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,253,490. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $307.00 and a 12 month high of $566.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $522.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $463.28. The company has a market cap of $244.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.32, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.64.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The firm had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 27.17%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $534.30.

In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total value of $2,796,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.02, for a total transaction of $2,224,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,218 shares of company stock worth $6,249,652. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

