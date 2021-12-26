Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Sells 7,863 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC decreased its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,028,868 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 7,863 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned approximately 0.09% of TJX Companies worth $67,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Accuvest Global Advisors bought a new position in TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $2,512,000. Sepio Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 219.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 32,906 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 22,603 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 35,940 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,686 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 14,719 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TJX. Morgan Stanley raised TJX Companies to a “top pick” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Argus increased their target price on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.45.

Shares of TJX traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.75. 4,625,847 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,549,197. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.15 and a 52 week high of $76.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.97 billion, a PE ratio of 33.68, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.00.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 50.46% and a net margin of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 18,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total value of $1,288,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.