Sepio Capital LP Buys 243 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Sepio Capital LP boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,190 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $3,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 63.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,639,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,169,000 after acquiring an additional 6,058,343 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 15.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,200,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,746,888,000 after buying an additional 4,421,724 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 31.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,908,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,951,000 after buying an additional 2,873,575 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $165,254,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 137.9% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,461,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,016,000 after buying an additional 1,427,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RTX opened at $84.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.59, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.43. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $65.02 and a 12 month high of $92.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.36 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 5.20%. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 92.73%.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.91.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $271,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

