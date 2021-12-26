SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,378 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 129,582 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $4,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,688,147 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $6,740,909,000 after buying an additional 675,979 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,497,939 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,415,124,000 after buying an additional 1,405,555 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,916,289 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,269,767,000 after buying an additional 623,791 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,392,475 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,059,202,000 after buying an additional 288,105 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,082,300 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $979,091,000 after buying an additional 272,703 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Argus raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $66.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.57.

In related news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 28,171 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total value of $2,063,807.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total value of $686,688.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $71.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $93.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $38.77 and a twelve month high of $77.98.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 12.18%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 54.76%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

