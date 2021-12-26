SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Position in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) by 132.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,306 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,292 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Apartment Income REIT worth $3,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at $138,000. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. 99.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AIRC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities increased their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Mizuho increased their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.60.

Shares of AIRC opened at $53.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 52-week low of $36.68 and a 52-week high of $54.75.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.48). Apartment Income REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.63% and a negative net margin of 6.99%. On average, research analysts forecast that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is currently -382.61%.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

