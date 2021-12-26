SG Americas Securities LLC Has $4.41 Million Position in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) by 63.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 241,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 421,487 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in KE were worth $4,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of KE in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in KE in the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in KE by 264.1% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of KE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in KE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000.

BEKE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised KE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on KE in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.59.

Shares of BEKE stock opened at $19.00 on Friday. KE Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.15 and a 1-year high of $78.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.63. The company has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.56 and a beta of -1.46.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.28 billion. KE had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 2.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that KE Holdings Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

KE Company Profile

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

