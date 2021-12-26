SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) by 324.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,410 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,896 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.10% of Madison Square Garden Sports worth $4,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSGS. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 67.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports during the second quarter worth $100,000. FORA Capital LLC increased its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 186.3% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports during the second quarter worth $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MSGS. Zacks Investment Research raised Madison Square Garden Sports from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley cut Madison Square Garden Sports from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Madison Square Garden Sports from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.50.

Madison Square Garden Sports stock opened at $174.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,582.40 and a beta of 0.93. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $152.42 and a fifty-two week high of $207.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.20.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.44. The company had revenue of $18.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.18) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About Madison Square Garden Sports

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring some of the teams in all of sports, including the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL).

