Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,506 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDLZ. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Mondelez International by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,171,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,164,000 after buying an additional 45,137 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in Mondelez International by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 210,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,163,000 after buying an additional 5,232 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth $362,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Mondelez International by 180.8% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,651,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,885,000 after buying an additional 1,063,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.86.

In related news, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total value of $949,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.46 per share, with a total value of $62,460.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,237,062 shares of company stock valued at $200,726,648. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MDLZ opened at $64.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.95. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.91 and a 52 week high of $66.06. The company has a market capitalization of $90.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 44.73%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

