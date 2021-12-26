Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.97 Million Stock Position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 278.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,147 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,879 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $1,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AN. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoNation by 89.2% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. 95.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AN. Stephens increased their price objective on AutoNation from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Truist upped their target price on AutoNation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on AutoNation from $116.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on AutoNation from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.29.

In other AutoNation news, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 47,732 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.55, for a total transaction of $6,279,144.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 47,731 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total value of $6,259,920.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,189,688 shares of company stock valued at $148,184,968. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE AN opened at $112.12 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.95. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.86 and a 1-year high of $133.48. The firm has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $5.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.92. AutoNation had a return on equity of 41.00% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. AutoNation’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 17.51 EPS for the current year.

AutoNation announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

AutoNation Profile

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler.

