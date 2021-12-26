Sigma Planning Corp Cuts Holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,776 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 231.9% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BLOK opened at $48.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.26. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a 12 month low of $33.38 and a 12 month high of $64.91.

