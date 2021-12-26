Signature Chain Price Up 5.5% Over Last 7 Days (SIGN)

Signature Chain (CURRENCY:SIGN) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. During the last seven days, Signature Chain has traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Signature Chain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Signature Chain has a total market capitalization of $1.30 million and $103.00 worth of Signature Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Signature Chain alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00005561 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001255 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001988 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.17 or 0.00046122 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001991 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00007520 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Signature Chain Profile

Signature Chain (CRYPTO:SIGN) is a coin. It launched on June 30th, 2019. Signature Chain’s total supply is 874,217,423 coins and its circulating supply is 765,779,225 coins. Signature Chain’s official Twitter account is @SignatureChain

According to CryptoCompare, “Signature Chain aims to provide a solution to known certification issues, by offering a platform that allows anyone to certify data and files on a blockchain. Additionally, Signature Chain hopes to help other Waves projects by offering a custom and project dedicated web-wallet service. “

Signature Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Signature Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Signature Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Signature Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Signature Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Signature Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.