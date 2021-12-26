Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ) Receives C$43.43 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$43.43.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZZZ shares. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$41.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Sleep Country Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$40.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

In other Sleep Country Canada news, Senior Officer Dave Howcroft sold 1,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.40, for a total value of C$62,345.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$204,129.20. Also, Senior Officer Stewart Schaefer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.37, for a total transaction of C$383,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 204,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,843,173.33. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,267 shares of company stock valued at $583,746.

Shares of ZZZ stock traded up C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$37.55. 14,009 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,984. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$36.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$33.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80. Sleep Country Canada has a 12-month low of C$25.15 and a 12-month high of C$41.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.94, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.90 by C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$273.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$260.65 million. On average, research analysts expect that Sleep Country Canada will post 2.7400001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were given a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Sleep Country Canada’s payout ratio is currently 32.81%.

Sleep Country Canada Company Profile

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow cases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

