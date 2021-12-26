Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $607.63 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) to announce sales of $607.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sleep Number’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $611.80 million and the lowest is $602.00 million. Sleep Number posted sales of $567.90 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Sleep Number will report full-year sales of $2.30 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.29 billion to $2.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.44 billion to $2.50 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sleep Number.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $640.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.90 million. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 58.26% and a net margin of 9.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SNBR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 30th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Sleep Number from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sleep Number currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.80.

NASDAQ:SNBR traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $77.49. 148,486 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,201. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.09. Sleep Number has a fifty-two week low of $72.72 and a fifty-two week high of $151.44.

In other news, SVP Christopher D. Krusmark sold 1,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $155,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Kevin Kennedy Brown sold 16,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total value of $1,453,700.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNBR. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sleep Number during the 3rd quarter worth $260,000. Mairs & Power Inc. grew its position in Sleep Number by 312.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 328,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,668,000 after acquiring an additional 248,550 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc bought a new stake in Sleep Number during the 2nd quarter worth $25,271,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Sleep Number during the 3rd quarter worth $16,357,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Sleep Number by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 476,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,584,000 after acquiring an additional 169,098 shares during the last quarter. 95.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

