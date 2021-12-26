Smartshare Hits 24-Hour Volume of $70,305.00 (SSP)

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded 7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 26th. Smartshare has a market capitalization of $338,566.01 and $70,305.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Smartshare coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Smartshare has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.72 or 0.00125261 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00011134 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000007 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000022 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001218 BTC.

About Smartshare

Smartshare (CRYPTO:SSP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. Smartshare’s official website is smartshare.vip/# . Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Smartshare Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smartshare should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Smartshare using one of the exchanges listed above.

