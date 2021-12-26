Snowball Price Hits $0.54 on Major Exchanges (SNOB)

Snowball (CURRENCY:SNOB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 26th. During the last week, Snowball has traded down 13.5% against the dollar. One Snowball coin can currently be bought for about $0.54 or 0.00001060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Snowball has a total market cap of $3.50 million and $73,873.00 worth of Snowball was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001974 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.80 or 0.00062753 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,037.61 or 0.07967244 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00008644 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50,632.45 or 0.99910920 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.27 or 0.00073545 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.14 or 0.00053563 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Snowball

Snowball’s total supply is 17,390,824 coins and its circulating supply is 6,511,894 coins. Snowball’s official Twitter account is @sbtsnowball

Buying and Selling Snowball

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Snowball directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Snowball should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Snowball using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

