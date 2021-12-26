Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC Grows Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 33,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 121,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,258,000 after acquiring an additional 8,074 shares during the period. Centre Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 27,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Innovative Portfolios boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Innovative Portfolios now owns 2,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

EMN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Eastman Chemical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $119.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.17.

Shares of NYSE EMN traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $117.39. 708,093 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 863,010. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $96.27 and a twelve month high of $130.47. The company has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a PE ratio of 31.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.53.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 5.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.72%.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

