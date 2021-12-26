Spectrum Management Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 79.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $3,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ASML by 2.3% in the second quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of ASML by 3.5% in the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. boosted its position in shares of ASML by 3.0% in the second quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of ASML by 2.4% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ASML by 36.4% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASML traded up $9.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $801.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 496,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,590. The stock has a market cap of $328.40 billion, a PE ratio of 50.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $477.08 and a 52 week high of $895.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $805.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $778.81.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. ASML had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 43.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.96 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 15.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were issued a $2.0938 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.89. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. ASML’s payout ratio is presently 22.45%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ASML shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. New Street Research lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $660.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $902.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASML presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $815.71.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

