Spectrum Management Group LLC Sells 5,792 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Spectrum Management Group LLC decreased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,792 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises about 1.1% of Spectrum Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Spectrum Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $7,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 8,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 4,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 10.2% in the third quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 46,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 4,277 shares during the period. Day & Ennis LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 59,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,445,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Finally, Sepio Capital LP grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 25,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $113.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,498,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,113,483. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $89.79 and a one year high of $121.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.17.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

