Spectrum Management Group LLC Takes Position in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE)

Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 40,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,852,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC owned approximately 1.95% of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,978,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF stock traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $103.74. The stock had a trading volume of 31,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,000. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.34. SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF has a one year low of $73.38 and a one year high of $110.70.

The SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Capital Markets ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index. The S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index is a float-adjusted, modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of the United States publicly traded companies that do business as broker dealers, asset managers, trust and custody banks or exchanges.

