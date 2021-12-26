Spectrum Price Tops $0.0000 (SPT)

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 26th. One Spectrum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Spectrum has traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Spectrum has a total market cap of $27,216.17 and approximately $3.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Spectrum alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $155.19 or 0.00310790 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00007085 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000698 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002951 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000076 BTC.

About Spectrum

Spectrum (CRYPTO:SPT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 coins. The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrum’s official website is spectrum-token.com . The official message board for Spectrum is medium.com/@spectrumspt . Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @SpectrumSPT and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Spectrum is a decentralized online shopping using blockchain technology. It is e-commerce without the hefty middlemen fees. The user can see catalogs inventory from different sellers in one location. It enables affiliates to monetize their network and protects buyers and sellers from fraud. “

Buying and Selling Spectrum

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spectrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Spectrum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectrum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.