Spectrum Price Up 4.2% Over Last 7 Days (SPT)

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 26th. In the last week, Spectrum has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar. Spectrum has a market capitalization of $27,361.43 and approximately $4.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spectrum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $156.28 or 0.00306380 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00006864 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001583 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001069 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 27.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003680 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000076 BTC.

About Spectrum

Spectrum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 coins. Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @SpectrumSPT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrum’s official website is spectrum-token.com . The official message board for Spectrum is medium.com/@spectrumspt

According to CryptoCompare, “Spectrum is a decentralized online shopping using blockchain technology. It is e-commerce without the hefty middlemen fees. The user can see catalogs inventory from different sellers in one location. It enables affiliates to monetize their network and protects buyers and sellers from fraud. “

Spectrum Coin Trading

