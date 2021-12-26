Standard Protocol (STND) Market Capitalization Hits $5.33 Million

Standard Protocol (CURRENCY:STND) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 26th. Standard Protocol has a total market capitalization of $5.33 million and $312,535.00 worth of Standard Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Standard Protocol has traded 10.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Standard Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00000795 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002005 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.56 or 0.00059200 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,026.22 or 0.08062834 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00008749 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49,926.64 or 0.99982176 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.16 or 0.00072404 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.43 or 0.00052921 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Standard Protocol Profile

Standard Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,427,324 coins. Standard Protocol’s official Twitter account is @standarddefi





