Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.19.

STN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Stantec from C$71.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. CIBC raised their target price on Stantec from C$73.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Stantec from C$67.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Stantec from C$75.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, ATB Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$71.00 price objective on shares of Stantec in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

NYSE STN traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,504. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.35. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 38.74 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Stantec has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $58.50.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Stantec had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $740.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.32 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stantec will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.133 dividend. This is an increase from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Stantec’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stantec during the third quarter worth $26,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in Stantec by 49.3% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stantec by 36.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Stantec in the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stantec in the third quarter valued at about $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec, Inc engages the provision of in general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings; Energy and Resources; Environment Services; Infrastructure; and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.

