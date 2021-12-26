Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) Director Sells C$203,398.69 in Stock

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) Director Stuart Lerner sold 2,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$71.19, for a total transaction of C$203,398.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$520,991.11.

TSE:STN traded down C$0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$70.18. 31,110 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,401. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.10. Stantec Inc. has a 52 week low of C$40.75 and a 52 week high of C$73.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$68.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$61.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.52.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$932.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$971.56 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Stantec Inc. will post 2.9300002 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Stantec’s payout ratio is 36.77%.

Several brokerages have commented on STN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$59.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$71.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Stantec from C$69.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Stantec from C$73.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Stantec from C$60.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stantec currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$71.00.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

