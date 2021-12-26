Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) will report earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Stratasys’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.00. Stratasys reported earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 107.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Stratasys will report full year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.08). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $0.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Stratasys.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $159.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.08 million. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 7.92% and a negative return on equity of 2.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Stratasys from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Stratasys from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Stratasys from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Stratasys from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.67.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stratasys by 9.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Stratasys by 0.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 94,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Stratasys by 65.9% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Stratasys by 14.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Stratasys by 68.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SSYS traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.95. 795,324 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,593,389. Stratasys has a 1-year low of $17.82 and a 1-year high of $56.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.62. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -33.73 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.69.

Stratasys Company Profile

Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.

