Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $64.37 Million

Analysts predict that Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) will post $64.37 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Sumo Logic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $64.20 million to $64.60 million. Sumo Logic posted sales of $54.15 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sumo Logic will report full-year sales of $239.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $239.19 million to $239.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $285.47 million, with estimates ranging from $279.70 million to $291.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sumo Logic.

Get Sumo Logic alerts:

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Sumo Logic had a negative return on equity of 22.07% and a negative net margin of 48.16%. The business had revenue of $62.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.85 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis.

SUMO has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank lowered Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sumo Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Sumo Logic from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.67.

In other Sumo Logic news, Director Christian Beedgen sold 23,500 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $405,845.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccord sold 1,948 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $27,466.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,917 shares of company stock worth $2,051,019 in the last ninety days. 9.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 279.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,570,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,681,000 after buying an additional 4,839,554 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,572,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,820,000 after buying an additional 1,012,961 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 900.7% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,160,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,259,000 after buying an additional 2,844,440 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,849,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,942,000 after buying an additional 275,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 81.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,517,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,459,000 after buying an additional 681,222 shares in the last quarter. 69.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SUMO traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,465,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,302,975. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -13.74 and a beta of 3.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.20. Sumo Logic has a fifty-two week low of $12.90 and a fifty-two week high of $46.37.

About Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sumo Logic (SUMO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sumo Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumo Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.