SunContract (SNC) Price Tops $0.0307 on Exchanges

SunContract (CURRENCY:SNC) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 26th. One SunContract coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0307 or 0.00000062 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, SunContract has traded up 29.6% against the U.S. dollar. SunContract has a market cap of $3.77 million and approximately $280,805.00 worth of SunContract was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SunContract Profile

SunContract is a coin. Its genesis date was June 28th, 2017. SunContract’s total supply is 122,707,503 coins. The Reddit community for SunContract is /r/suncontract and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SunContract’s official Twitter account is @sun_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SunContract is suncontract.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SunContract is a Decentralized Energy Market created to disrupt the energy section. Through the use of SunContract onnects electricity producers and consumers directly on a electricity pool, skipping middlemen fees and complications. SNC is an Ethereum-based token that is used within the SunContract system. “

SunContract Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SunContract directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SunContract should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SunContract using one of the exchanges listed above.

