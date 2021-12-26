Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:SUNL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $35.40 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:SUNL) will report $35.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sunlight Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $32.00 million and the highest is $38.79 million. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunlight Financial will report full year sales of $117.18 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $111.60 million to $122.75 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $162.86 million, with estimates ranging from $152.40 million to $173.31 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sunlight Financial.

Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.20).

Several research analysts have weighed in on SUNL shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Sunlight Financial from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Sunlight Financial from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Sunlight Financial in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Sunlight Financial in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sunlight Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.83.

NYSE SUNL traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.48. 5,401,343 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 937,717. Sunlight Financial has a 12-month low of $3.20 and a 12-month high of $16.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.79.

In other news, COO Timothy Parsons purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.18 per share, with a total value of $41,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Potere purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.31 per share, for a total transaction of $86,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUNL. Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,930,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Sunlight Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,545,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Sunlight Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,862,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Sunlight Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,560,000. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Sunlight Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,166,000. 59.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sunlight Financial Company Profile

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc is a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc, formerly known as Spartan Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK.

