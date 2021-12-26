SushiSwap Trading 41.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (SUSHI)

SushiSwap (CURRENCY:SUSHI) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 26th. One SushiSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $7.73 or 0.00015354 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, SushiSwap has traded 41.5% higher against the dollar. SushiSwap has a market capitalization of $983.28 million and approximately $308.75 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00005585 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001248 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001987 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.69 or 0.00045077 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001989 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00007457 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

SushiSwap Profile

SUSHI is a coin. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 238,951,924 coins and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 coins. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap . The official website for SushiSwap is sushiswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap is designed to be an evolution of #Uniswap with $SUSHI tokenomics. SushiSwap protocol better aligns incentives for network participants by introducing revenue-sharing & network effects to the popular AMM model. “

SushiSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SushiSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SushiSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

