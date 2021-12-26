Swap (XWP) Market Capitalization Achieves $399,218.76

Swap (CURRENCY:XWP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. Over the last week, Swap has traded up 1.5% against the dollar. Swap has a market capitalization of $399,218.76 and $78.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swap coin can currently be bought for $0.0274 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Swap Profile

Swap’s total supply is 14,560,417 coins. Swap’s official website is swap.fyi . Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A community developed crypto coin striving for robust privacy, ecosystem fairness, full transparency, secure blockchain, and easy use without any pre-mine, governance fees, founders rewards. It has a custom 15 second block time and uses a Cuckoo Cycle variant as PoW algorithm, Cuckaroo29s. “

Buying and Selling Swap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

