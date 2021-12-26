Swapcoinz (SPAZ) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.24 Million

Swapcoinz (CURRENCY:SPAZ) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 26th. One Swapcoinz coin can now be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000597 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Swapcoinz has traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar. Swapcoinz has a market cap of $3.24 million and $107,645.00 worth of Swapcoinz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001974 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.80 or 0.00062753 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,037.61 or 0.07967244 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00008644 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50,632.45 or 0.99910920 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.27 or 0.00073545 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.14 or 0.00053563 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Swapcoinz Profile

Swapcoinz’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,597,550 coins. Swapcoinz’s official Twitter account is @swapcoinz and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Swapcoinz is swapcoinz.io

