Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $428.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TFX. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Teleflex from $450.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $440.00 to $391.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $478.00 to $431.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Shares of TFX stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $327.38. The company had a trading volume of 228,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,473. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.78 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $334.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $370.15. Teleflex has a one year low of $289.00 and a one year high of $449.38.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $700.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.25 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 15.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Teleflex will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.86%.

In related news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,260,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew A. Krakauer acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $307.23 per share, with a total value of $307,230.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Teleflex by 14.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,672,496 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,279,152,000 after acquiring an additional 702,287 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Teleflex by 2.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,263,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,228,833,000 after acquiring an additional 82,510 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Teleflex by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,868,614 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $750,790,000 after acquiring an additional 35,984 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Teleflex by 0.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,325,724 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $499,201,000 after acquiring an additional 12,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Teleflex by 19.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 917,743 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $368,740,000 after acquiring an additional 151,813 shares during the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

See Also: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.