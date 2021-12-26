Telefônica Brasil S.A. (VIV) to Issue Dividend of $0.07 on December 29th

Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 15th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.072 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Wednesday, December 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 28th. This is an increase from Telefônica Brasil’s previous dividend of $0.06.

NYSE VIV opened at $8.76 on Friday. Telefônica Brasil has a fifty-two week low of $7.46 and a fifty-two week high of $9.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.37.

Get Telefônica Brasil alerts:

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Telefônica Brasil had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 11.22%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Telefônica Brasil will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Telefônica Brasil stock. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,667 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000. 7.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Telefônica Brasil from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 11th.

About Telefônica Brasil

TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

Recommended Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Telefônica Brasil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefônica Brasil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.