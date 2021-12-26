The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.00 Million

Analysts expect that The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER) will announce $15.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Alkaline Water’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $16.00 million and the lowest is $14.00 million. Alkaline Water posted sales of $10.18 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 47.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alkaline Water will report full-year sales of $62.38 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $62.37 million to $62.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $80.66 million, with estimates ranging from $74.00 million to $87.32 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Alkaline Water.

Alkaline Water (NASDAQ:WTER) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $15.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.00 million. Alkaline Water had a negative net margin of 52.61% and a negative return on equity of 308.84%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alkaline Water in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alkaline Water in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Shares of WTER stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 665,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,827,317. Alkaline Water has a twelve month low of $0.93 and a twelve month high of $2.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.44 and a 200-day moving average of $1.60. The stock has a market cap of $134.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 2.03.

The Alkaline Water Co, Inc engages in the business of distributing, marketing and selling of bottled alkaline water in the Untied States of America. It offers retail consumers bottled alkaline water in 1-gallon, 3-liter, 1.5-liter, 1-liter, 700ml, and 500ml sizes under the trade name Alkaline88. The firm also offers retail consumers flavor infused bottled water in the 500-milliliter size in six flavors: Raspberry, Watermelon, Lemon, Lemon Lime, Peach Mango, and Blood Orange.

